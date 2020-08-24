Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpses Of Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Pens Lengthy Caption

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the stars of the television industry celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home in their own unique ways. On Saturday, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash gave a sneak peek into how she celebrated the festival at home. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash also revealed that the whole Murti of Lord Ganesha was prepared by her.

Tejasswi Prakash's Ganpati celebrations

On August 22, Tejasswi Prakash shared glimpses of her Ganpati celebrations which took place at her home. Tejasswi shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram wall. Through the first video, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor showed the entire decor and the beautiful lighting that was done by her. In the next picture, Tejasswi Prakash could be seen worshipping the idol. Whereas, in the rest of the pictures, she showed how she sculpted the Murti, all by herself.

Sharing her Ganpati celebrations pictures and videos, Tejasswi wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthichya tumha sarvaanna hardik shubhecha. This was the first time I not only made the whole murti myself but also did the whole decoration. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram post was up, a user wrote, "Oh my God! This is amazing Teju... Beautiful. Ganpati Bappa Morya." An amused fan wrote, "So precious, love it, Tejasswi Prakash." After this, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rohan Gandotra, Pooja Kanwal Mahtani, Harsh Rajput and others also dropped endearing comments on Tejasswi Prakash's post.

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, actors like Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karishma Tanna among many others also gave a peek into their Ganpati celebrations. Shweta shared many pictures with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son, Reyansh. The mother-daughter duo could be seen posing with their idol. Whereas, in one of the pics, Shweta could be seen planting a kiss on Reyansh's cheeks. As soon as Tiwari's post was up, actor Sara Khan and others extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

Karishma Tanna shared how she celebrated the festival with her mother at home. Through the caption, the actor expressed, "My first ever Gannu baby Sthapna. Can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed getting our Ganesh Ji at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya." Take a look.

