Tekashi's Girlfriend Jade Accuses Rapper Offset Of Sending Her A Flirtatious Message

Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade, has accused American rapper Offset of sending her a flirtatious message on her Instagram. Jade, who was reportedly romantically involved with Offset before finding love in Tekashi, also has charged Offset's wife Cardi B of a felony. Here is all you need to know about the spat between, Jade, Cardi B and Offset.

Tekashi's girlfriend accuses Offset

On Monday, Jade took to her social media asking Offset the reason for the flirtatious message, "I miss you fr," and warned him of his action. In the social media post, Jade also said, "Your wife Cardi B has an OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of s**t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that. I’m the QUEEN of talking s**t now I’m backing it up."

Tekashi 69 girlfriend “jade” claims Offset dm her “miss u”. Btw offset wife Cardi B is facing criminal charges for allegedly giving jade THE BEATS in a strip club after she allegedly messed with offset before? (I know this mad confusing 🤷‍♂️) pic.twitter.com/IppJ5Mmnmd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2019

(Source: DJ Akademiks's Instagram)

Cardi B responds to Jade's accusation

Following the accusation, Offset and his wife Cardi B posted a video, revealing that their social media was reportedly hacked and the sexual messages are an outcome of the hack.

(Source: Cardi B's Official Fanpage on Instagram)

Does Jade have an ugly past with Cardi B?

Jade, who works at a club in Queens, New York, was reportedly attacked by Cardi B last year. According to an online portal, Cardi B threw a bottle at Jade and her co-worker at the club. The investigations for the aforementioned case is on trial. While many reports claim Jade sustained injuries from a separate attack from Cardi B at the same club, the truth is still unknown.

