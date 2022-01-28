'The Beatles: Get Back' Rooftop Concert Movie Coming To IMAX & Theatres; See Date

The Beatles Get Back is the recently released documentary series that featured the making of The Beatles' 1970 album, Let it Be which had the working title of Get Back. As the fans are loving the series after it was released on Disney+, the band is now planning to release the same in theatres and on IMAX.

The Beatles were an English rock band including four members namely John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Formed in Liverpool in 1960, the band gained massive popularity in no time. Their docu-series, The Beatles Get Back, has been written and directed by the Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back -- Rooftop Concert release date

According to ETonline, The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ in November and is now set to hit IMAX this Sunday, January 30 ahead of releasing in theatres worldwide from 11 February to 13 February 2022. The Beatles Get Back is a 60-minute documentary revolving around the band's final performance. The tickets are now available at IMAX and Fandango.

Furthermore, it was revealed through the official Instagram handle of the band that The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Performance audio will be available for global streaming tonight at 9 pm PST / 12 am EST/ at 5 am GMT. Take a look-

Expressing his feelings about the documentary surfacing on IMAX, Director Peter Jackson stated that it was the band's last concert and releasing it on IMAX and in theatres was the perfect way to see and hear it. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it,” he said.

Stating further about how he has been a fan of The Beatles, he recalled the time when he was a teenager and saved his pocket many to buy his first-ever album. he then mentioned that it was actually A Beatles album and added that from then on he bought every single Beatles album he could find. He added, "When I was about 12 or 13, I saved up pocket money and the first album I ever bought in my life was a Beatles album. From then on I bought every single Beatles album I could find, and [I've] loved them ever since."

It was further revealed that the screening will also include a Q&A session with Peter Jackson where the viewers could explore the creative process of the band along with their relationship after their partnership ended.

Image: Instagram/@thebeatles