'The Beatles: Get Back' Documentary Director Reveals Footage, See A Sneak-peek

Fans of the popular band The Beatles were surprised when a documentary on the band was announced. The Beatles documentary will be helmed by The Lord Of The Rings directed by Peter Jackson. The Beatles documentary will revolve around the making of The Beatles' 1970s album Let It Be. Peter Jackson has recently revealed that the team has released footage which gives a sneak-peek into the upcoming documentary. Read ahead to know more.

The Beatles: Get Back footage

The director of the upcoming Beatles documentary, Peter Jackson has released a short video which gives a sneak-peek into the film. According to a report by Variety, Jackson has revealed that they had access to 56 hours of the unseen footage of the band. He also said that since the release of the film has been delayed because of the pandemic, now was a good time to at least release footage which will give the fans a sneak-peek into the documentary's vibe and what it is going to showcase.

Peter Jackson also went on to explain that the footage is neither a trailer nor a sequence from the film. The footage is going to a montage of moments from the unseen 56 hours of the band. The footage will also give a spirit of the documentary.

The Beatles Get Back footage is lighter and cheerful in comparison to Beatles’ 1970 swan song “Let It Be” film. This film revolved around the break-up of the band and was a sad experience for the audiences. The upcoming documentary will rather show the bandmates joking around and will have a happy vibe. The Beatles bandmates will also be seen making fun of each other and singing in silly accents in the footage.

The documentary will show the bandmates in a positive light. It also showcases Yoko Ono who was John Lenon's wife and Paul McCartney’s wife laughing together which they have not been in the earlier film. They were considered to be rivals. It will also include the band's 42-minute legendary rooftop performance which was their last performance together. The Beatles Get Back release date was announced to be in September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the release date back to 2021.

Image courtesy- @thebeatles Instagram

