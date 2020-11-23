The Weeknd Appears Bandaged Like A Mummy At 2020 American Music Awards, Inspires Meme Fest

Canadian singer The Weeknd showed up all bandaged like a mummy at the 2020 American Music Awards that was held on Sunday, November 22. The singer had made heads turn with his appearance at the music awards. He was seen with a broken nose and bloodied face and later was also spotted with bandages all over his face. Seeing the actor’s look, fans and viewers were quick enough to flood the internet with memes on his injured avatar.

Taking to their respective Twitter handle, netizens began sharing pictures of the singer in his injured avatar and began comparing him to SpongeBob SquarePants’ character, while some went on to joke about the chart-toppers 2015 hit song titled, "Can't Feel My Face." Netizens also went on to flood the social media platform by making jokes about his future public appearances which include the 2021 Grammy Awards and also the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. "The After Hours" aesthetic of The Weeknd was primarily influenced by movies such as "Possession" and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," but many compared him to the notorious antagonist of Batman, The Joker. Check out a few memes from netizens on the singer’s appearance.

The Weeknd memes

the weeknd lives in a society pic.twitter.com/EJHlViXVt3 — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) November 23, 2020

the weeknd by the time the grammys air pic.twitter.com/IuYnv9EMyA — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@sincesuburbia) November 23, 2020

#AMAs



The Weeknd at the Super Bowl Halftime Show: pic.twitter.com/O8QJ6eOwPJ — MJ 🍷 (@HeyMistyJ) November 23, 2020

The Weeknd accepting his award at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/m14fmTSY5v — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2020

I want someone to be as committed to me as The Weeknd is committed to character #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OPcFMUzkAU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2020

However, it seems like not all netizens were making memes on the singer. Some of the netizens went all out in support of the singer. Some of the netizens went on to praise The Weeknd’s performance at the award ceremony and also tweeted on the memes that were being circulated on social media. One of the users wrote, “I can't believe how well developed The Weeknd concept is: he's bandaged because his albums are a conceptual timeline where every time he evolves he has more physical damage”. While the other one wrote, “The Weeknd is actually giving y’all a fully thought out era with a character and connected visuals and everything. Y’all clown him.... and turn around and complain that no one does eras anymore...” Check out a few tweets below.

Y’all beg for an era every other day. The Weeknd is actually giving y’all a fully thought out era with a character and connected visuals and everything. Y’all clown him.... and turn around and complain that no one does eras anymore... how dat work? — black boy bulletin (@theblackboyblog) November 23, 2020

I can't believe how well developed the weeknd concept is: he's bandaged because his albums are a conceptual timeline where every time he evolves he has more physical damage. I’m so proud ❤️🌹 #AMAs2020 #amas pic.twitter.com/jCSAV8og6G — 𝓂𝒾𝒸𝒶 🦦 (@stayolly) November 23, 2020

Bruh the weeknd is the star of the night#AMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/aEd0M1fK8L — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝙱𝚘𝚢 (@snowchildren28) November 23, 2020

Why was The Weeknd covered in bandages at the AMAs?

According to ELLE, the singer reportedly sent a message based on his album "After Hours – warning people about drinking and driving and clearly showing what kind of injury can happen during the car accidents. The singer also picked up the first of eight potential American Music Awards. He won the trophy for best soul/R&B album for the much-acclaimed "After Hours".

