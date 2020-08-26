The Weeknd Opens About Writing Sad Songs Post Split With Selena; Read Here

The Weeknd recently sat down for an interview with Esquire where he was asked to spell out five of his songs which defined him the best. Surprisingly, none of the songs from The Weeknd's (Abel Tesfaye's) 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy made it to the list. The EP had released two years back following the infamous breakup of the pop star and Selena Gomez. The EP also had references to his break up with Bella Hadid. Now, during the interview, The Weeknd has deemed the EP My Dear Melancholy to be a cathartic piece of art.

The Weeknd calls 'My Dear Melancholy' to be cathartic

The 2018 EP released by The Weeknd consisted of only six songs. The reason behind this, as explained by the artist is that he did not have much to say about the matter. He deemed the album to be a cathartic piece of art which was 'whatever' to him. However, the pop star did confirm that making the EP allowed him to feel better after the breakup.

Just a few months after The Weeknd split with Bella Hadid, he started dating Selena Gomez in January 2017. However, the two split in October of the same year and Selena was seen getting clicked by the paparazzi as she spent time with her ex-beau Justin Bieber. The two then split again in March 2018.

Around that time, Bella and The Weeknd had been seeing each other again to split in 2019. The two have been vocal about their relationship, however, The Weeknd has not confirmed being in a relationship with anyone lately.

One of the songs to create a lot of buzz from the 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy was Call Out My Name. The song was deemed by fans to be The Weeknd's call to Selena Gomez as it featured lyrics like 'Guess I was just another pit stop ’til you made up your mind' and 'I helped you out of a broken place', which was apparently a nod to Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber's relationship.

The pop star also referred to Selena's kidney transplant in the song with lyrics 'I almost cut a piece of myself for your life', which was deemed by fans that The Weeknd was ready to give up his kidney for Selena, however, the Wolves singer received her kidney from her longtime friend Francia Raisa.

