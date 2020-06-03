The Weeknd Supports Various 'Black Lives Matter' Causes; Donates A Whopping $5,00,000

Recently, the American singer and rapper The Weeknd took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he donated nearly $5,00,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes. The musician shared details of his contribution and revealed that he donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $200,000 for the Black Lives Matter Global Network. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | The Weeknd Backs Tom Moore To Raising Charity For NHS Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Weeknd shared several pictures of his contribution receipts and also shared a picture of a black woman being knelt in front of the officers, standing in alert. With the picture shared, The Weeknd wrote: “Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount.” Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement, originating in the African-American community, that campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people. Apart from The Weeknd, celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Harry Styles, too, donated to the cause.

Also Read | The Weeknd Wishes To Be A Part Of 'The Simpsons' After His 'American Dad' Appearance

Protests in the USA

Mass protests have broken out across the world as millions of citizens vocalised their pain in protest across the nation, responding to the tragic death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. If the reports are to be believed, Donald Trump spent part of Friday evening in the presidential bunker, as protesters massed near to the White House. Recently, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops in towns and cities where local officials failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests. Reportedly, Donald Trump also described the protests as “terror”, against the death of an African American man in police custody.

Also Read | The Weeknd Introduces His New Track, 'I'm A Virgin' On American Dad; Watch Here

George Floyd's death

Protests broke out after George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (as mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against the officer). If the reports are to be believed, the arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. Reports suggest that the official autopsy found no indication that Floyd died of strangulation or traumatic asphyxia, but that the combined effects of being restrained, underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, and potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Also Read | The Weeknd Wishes To Be A Part Of 'The Simpsons' After His 'American Dad' Appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.