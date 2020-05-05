The Weeknd Wishes To Be A Part Of 'The Simpsons' After His 'American Dad' Appearance

The Weeknd has been a trending topic since he managed to star in the popular adult animated show, American Dad. The Weeknd also managed to perform a never-heard-before song that was written for the show, too. The episode was aired on Monday and on the spot, he revealed his wish to collaborate with other TV shows. The Weeknd revealed that he had been a long time fan of the show, The Simpsons. He wished that he could be a part of the show someday. Read more to know about The Weeknd.

The Weekend wishes to appear on The Simpsons

The Weeknd has been a prominent singer who is famous all over the globe. He recently revealed to a media portal that he wishes to star in the Simpsons after being a part of the show, American Dad. The Weeknd reportedly said he always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of him and, of course, make fun of himself. He also revealed that “Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully”. He ended the conversation by saying that it’s going to be hard to beat the current animated show, American Dad in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. He said that would be a dream. He also mentioned the makers of Simpson and pitched, “if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down”.

On the professional end, the Weeknd recently released his new album, Afterhours. The album managed to get massive popularity throughout the globe. His songs have been dominating music lists all over the globe. With this album, The Weeknd successfully managed to keep his fans happy with his new work.

