The Weeknd Introduces His New Track, 'I'm A Virgin' On American Dad; Watch Here

The Weeknd has certainly been open about his love for animated shows. He was recently seen playing a small role in the adult animated TV show, American Dad. The Weeknd was not only a part of the cast of the show, but he also gave a new soundtrack for the same. He wrote and composed a completely new song for the show American Dad. The song is called I’m A Virgin, and it was featured in American Dad’s episode called, A Starboy is Born. Read more to know about The Weeknd’s new song, I’m A Virgin.

Also Read | The Weeknd Believes Usher Copied His Style In The Song ‘Climax'

Also Read | Selena Gomez Still Listens To The Music Of Her Former Flames Niall Horan, The Weeknd?

The Weeknd's latest song on American Dad

The Weeknd recently took to his social media accounts to share the song with all his fans. The XO fans have been loving the new track and have been sharing thought about the same. Seeing this, The Weeknd also revealed his love for the show. He claims that he’s been watching the show since high school but really appreciated it about seven years ago. He says that the show’s been running for so long, and feels like it has a real cult following. He ended the conversation by saying that one needs to really know the characters in order to enjoy the show. Some fans have also expressed their feeling about the new Weeknd song. Here are some fan reactions about The Weeknd's I'm A Virgin.

Also Read | The Weeknd's Evolution As An Artist From His Debut Album 'Trilogy' To 'After Hours'; Read

hey @theweeknd if you release "I’m a Virgin" on all platforms I promise you we (xo fam) will make it no.1 — mat (@stxxboy2) May 5, 2020

The Weeknd’s “I’m a virgin” song basically proves he’s incapable of making a bad track — chefbaby (@lmaoitsneha) May 6, 2020

song lowkey go hard tho...



stream I’m a virgin by The Weeknd for good luck — ً (@weekndlustt) May 5, 2020

i can’t believe The Weeknd just released his new song on American Dad 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6VBMIO2DhB — c (@chuuzus) May 5, 2020

The Weeknd news

On the professional end, the Weeknd recently released his new album, Afterhours. The album managed to get massive popularity throughout the globe. His songs have been dominating certain music lists all over the globe. With this album, The Weeknd successfully managed to keep his fans happy with his new work.

Also Read | The Weeknd Backs Tom Moore To Raising Charity For NHS Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Also Read | The Weeknd Wishes To Be A Part Of 'The Simpsons' After His 'American Dad' Appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.