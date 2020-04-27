The Weeknd Backs Tom Moore To Raising Charity For NHS Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Weeknd backed Captain Tom Moore to reach number one with his charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, till now a total £28 million has been raised for the National Health Service (NHS). Taking to Twitter, despite the race, the Heartless hitmaker promoted the former armoured warfare instructor's campaign.

According to reports, Captain Tom Moore had vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden at home before his 100th birthday on April 30 in honour of the NHS. He is set to receive a Pride of Britain Award. Tom Moore a former British Army officer who is raising charity for the NHS amid the Coronavirus crisis. He has also served in India and the Burma campaign during the second world war. Later, he became an armoured warfare instructor.

everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!We’re routing for you. XO! pic.twitter.com/P788bggQRn — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 23, 2020

Coronavirus in the UK

So far, the United Kingdom has recorded a total of 152,840 cases of Coronavirus, out which 20,732 people have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, at present, there are around 2,995,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 207,009 people. In a ray of hope, around 881,525 people are also reported to have recovered. Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

