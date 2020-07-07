KCET 2020: KCET Exam Date Postponed To July 30 And July 31, 2020

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET is the state level entrance exam. The KCET 2929 examination is for the candidates who wish to take admissions in government and private institutes of the Karnataka state. The exam was earlier expected to take place in April. However, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown in the country, KCET 2020 examination was postponed. The KCET exam date is now in July 2020. Here are the important dates and details about the KCET 2020 examination.

KCET Postponed

According to reports, KCET 2020 was expected to take place on April 22, 2020, to April 24, 2020. The KCET exam date now is July 30, 2020, and July 31, 2020. The KCET 2020 examination will be conducted on these two days this month. The Karnataka Examinations Authority had earlier released an official notification regarding the postponement of KCET 2020. The postponed examination is for the admission to the first year or first semester of engineering, technology, Yoga and Naturopathy, farm science courses and B. Pharm and Pharm D courses.

KCET Admit Card

KCET admit card will be issued for all the eligible students who have registered for KCET 2020. The KCET admit card was expected to release on April 10, 2020. However as the KCET 2020 was postponed, the date of releasing the KCET admit card also got postponed. The new date to release the KCET admit card will be announced later.

KCET News

The application window and the process of application correction are completed. The result of KCET 2020 will be announced after the completion of the KCET 2020 examination on July 30 and July 31. The KCET 2020 result date is not yet announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The successful candidates will be getting their call to appear in the KCET counselling. According to several reports, the KCET 2020 counselling date is expected to be in August 2020.

About the examination

KCET is conducted offline and it consists of four subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The question paper carries a total of 180 MCQ questions which have to be solved in 3 hours. There is no negative marking in the examination. According to a report, there are over 200 colleges that accept KCET scores in admission.