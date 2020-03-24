Times Rihanna Posed In Print-on-print Outfits With Total Swag, See Pics

Rihanna is not only a huge inspiration to music lovers but has also been a source of influence for fashion enthusiasts all around the world. The pop star can be seen slaying in any kind of outfit effortlessly. Here are a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram where she can be seen styling a print on print outfit with total swag.

Rihanna's Print on Print Wardrobe -

Here, Rihanna can be seen wearing a snake print bodycon dress with a similar pattern jacket. She donned pencil heels that had a snake print design. She also added a hat of the same pattern to complete the outfit. In accessories, she can be spotted wearing a watch, a stone-studded bracelet, and round hoops.

In this post, Rihanna stunned in a short printed skirt. The pink floral embroidered skirt was paired with a white graphic t-shirt and a printed jacket. Sporting high heels with minimal accessories, Rihanna opted for a light makeup look.

Posing for a fashion magazine, Rihanna was styled in a cold colour printed gown. The outfit was sported with a similar print scarf. For glam, the Love The Way You Lie's singer went for a nude makeup look paired with floral gloves.

In this print on print look, Rihanna stunned in a leopard print sticky dress. The translucent dress was paired with a similar printed furry faux wrap. With her black high heels, Rihanna opted for dark red lips.

