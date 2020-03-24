The Debate
Times Rihanna Posed In Print-on-print Outfits With Total Swag, See Pics

Music

Rihanna's print on print dresses have always been well styled no matter what the occasion is. Here are a few of her printed outfits that can inspire fans.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Rihanna is not only a huge inspiration to music lovers but has also been a source of influence for fashion enthusiasts all around the world. The pop star can be seen slaying in any kind of outfit effortlessly. Here are a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram where she can be seen styling a print on print outfit with total swag. 

Rihanna's Print on Print Wardrobe - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Here, Rihanna can be seen wearing a snake print bodycon dress with a similar pattern jacket. She donned pencil heels that had a snake print design. She also added a hat of the same pattern to complete the outfit. In accessories, she can be spotted wearing a watch, a stone-studded bracelet, and round hoops.

Also Read | Rihanna's Bodycon Outfits For Times When You Want To Try Something Experimental

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In this post, Rihanna stunned in a short printed skirt. The pink floral embroidered skirt was paired with a white graphic t-shirt and a printed jacket. Sporting high heels with minimal accessories, Rihanna opted for a light makeup look. 

Also Read | These Songs Of Rihanna Have Over 6 Million Likes On YouTube; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Posing for a fashion magazine, Rihanna was styled in a cold colour printed gown. The outfit was sported with a similar print scarf. For glam, the Love The Way You Lie's singer went for a nude makeup look paired with floral gloves.

Also Read | Rihanna's Short Dresses Always Have A Unique Style Element; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In this print on print look, Rihanna stunned in a leopard print sticky dress. The translucent dress was paired with a similar printed furry faux wrap. With her black high heels, Rihanna opted for dark red lips. 

Also Read | Rihanna to Adele: Take a look at best tracks of famous singers who were born in 1988

 

 

