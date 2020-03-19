These Songs Of Rihanna Have Over 6 Million Likes On YouTube; Watch

Barbadian singer, actor Rihanna is one of the most popular names in Hollywood. Robyn Rihanna Fenty or Rihanna rose to fame after she released her first two albums in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Nearly two decades later, she is not only one of the most successful singers but also a well-known actor.

Rihanna’s songs were often credited for hitting the right chord and were ranked at the top of the Billboard. Her albums are often heard on a loop by her fans. Check out some of the most liked songs of the singer.

Rihanna’s songs

Love The Way You Lie

Love the Way You Lie ranked in various best-of-2010 lists and it even ranked at the number 1 position at Billboard's top 100 lists for seven weeks. Rihanna’s album Loud featured Rihanna and rapper Eminem singing the heart-wrenching song together. Love the Way You Lie was nominated for five Grammy awards in 2011, for the categories including Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. The song has about 8.6 Million likes on YouTube.

ALSO READ: These Rihanna's Songs Have Over A Billion Views! Can You Guess Them?

This is what you came for

This is what you came for is a song by Calvin Harris and Rihanna has lent her voice for the song. This is what you came for was gripped by controversy. The song- This is what you came for ranked third on Billboard top 100 list. It has about 8.2 Million likes on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's Popular Music Albums That Have Given Us Some Greatest Songs Of All Time

Diamonds

Rihanna’s song Diamonds is the twelfth number 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The song Diamonds is from Rihanna’s album Unapologetic in 2012. In 2013, MTV Europe Music Awards, Diamonds received a nomination for Best Song. Diamonds has about 6.4 Million likes on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's Best Songs That Talk About Riches And Money, See List

Work

Rihanna’s song Work featuring rapper Drake was ranked at number 1 position on the United States' Billboard Hot 100 chart. Work is one of the songs of the duo from Rihanna’s album Anti in 2016. In 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Work won the awards for R&B Song of the Year as well as the Best Collaboration that year. Work has about 6.2 Million likes on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's Top Songs That Will Soothe Your Broken Heart; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.