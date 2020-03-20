The Debate
Rihanna's Bodycon Outfits For Times When You Want To Try Something Experimental

Hollywood News

Rihanna's bodycon dresses have always been well styled no matter what the occasion is. Here are a few of her bodycon outfits that can be your inspiration

Rihanna

Rihanna has always been a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts all around the world. She can be seen slaying in any kind of outfit effortlessly. Here is a look at a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram, when the international pop star slayed in bodycon dresses.

Rihanna's bodycon outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Here, Rihanna can be seen slaying in a silk bodycon dress. The dress is sleeveless and has a black and red printed design all over. She has added a pair of white-framed shades. She has also added a few choker chains and a long statement neckpiece to complete the look. In makeup, she can be seen wearing nude lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Here, Rihanna can be seen wearing a snake print bodycon dress with a similar pattern jacket. She can also be seen wearing pencil heels that have a snake print design. She has also added a hat of the same pattern to complete the outfit. In accessories, she can be seen wearing a watch, a stone-studded bracelet, and round hoops. She can also be seen wearing glossy lipstick with the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna can be seen wearing a light blue bodycon dress here. The dress has full sleeves and a turtleneck. She has tied her hair into a messy bun and makeup has been kept light. She can be seen carrying a white leather purse as a contrast to the outfit. In footwear, she can be seen wearing shiny teel coloured pencil heels.

Read Rihanna's Most Famous Songs From The 2010 Album 'Loud'; See Full List

Also read Rihanna's Collaboration Music Videos That Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna can be seen wearing an orange bodycon dress which has a pink holographic effect. The strapless dress has been paired with a pair of black pencil heels. She can be seen wearing a pair of stone-studded shades with the outfit. Her hair has been left open while she can be seen wearing red glossy lipstick with the outfit. She has added a bunch of bracelets and a watch in accessories.

Read Rihanna's Certified Fresh Movies On Rotten Tomatoes - Check Out The List

Also read These Songs Of Rihanna Have Over 6 Million Likes On YouTube; Watch

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

 

 

First Published:
