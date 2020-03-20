Rihanna's Bodycon Outfits For Times When You Want To Try Something Experimental

Rihanna has always been a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts all around the world. She can be seen slaying in any kind of outfit effortlessly. Here is a look at a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram, when the international pop star slayed in bodycon dresses.

Rihanna's bodycon outfits

Here, Rihanna can be seen slaying in a silk bodycon dress. The dress is sleeveless and has a black and red printed design all over. She has added a pair of white-framed shades. She has also added a few choker chains and a long statement neckpiece to complete the look. In makeup, she can be seen wearing nude lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

Here, Rihanna can be seen wearing a snake print bodycon dress with a similar pattern jacket. She can also be seen wearing pencil heels that have a snake print design. She has also added a hat of the same pattern to complete the outfit. In accessories, she can be seen wearing a watch, a stone-studded bracelet, and round hoops. She can also be seen wearing glossy lipstick with the outfit.

Rihanna can be seen wearing a light blue bodycon dress here. The dress has full sleeves and a turtleneck. She has tied her hair into a messy bun and makeup has been kept light. She can be seen carrying a white leather purse as a contrast to the outfit. In footwear, she can be seen wearing shiny teel coloured pencil heels.

Rihanna can be seen wearing an orange bodycon dress which has a pink holographic effect. The strapless dress has been paired with a pair of black pencil heels. She can be seen wearing a pair of stone-studded shades with the outfit. Her hair has been left open while she can be seen wearing red glossy lipstick with the outfit. She has added a bunch of bracelets and a watch in accessories.

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

