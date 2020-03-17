The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rihanna's Short Dresses Always Have A Unique Style Element; See Pics

Hollywood News

Rihanna can be seen slaying outfits of any and every kind. Here is a look at instances when she styled her short dresses in the best way possible. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Rihanna’s sense of fashion is something that is adored by her fans and critics alike. Her style is comfortable, attractive and bold at the same time. Here are a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram where she can be seen styling short dresses in the right way.

When Rihanna rocked short dresses

1.       Rihanna can be seen wearing a red carpet short dress in this picture. She is wearing a light blue coloured silk dress. She can be seen wearing a silver stone embed neckpiece with the look. Her hair has been left open to suit the look. She can be seen wearing pink lipstick and a pair of pencil heels with the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2.       Rihanna can be seen wearing a white blazer dress in this picture. The dress has been paired with brown coloured heels that lets the white dress stand out. She has added a golden chain to the look which adds a unique element to it. Her hair has been left open while her makeup has been kept light to suit the short dress.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

3.       Rihanna can be seen wearing a short leather dress here. The black dress has been paired with a silver chain and a leather sling bag. She can be seen wearing a pair of black pencil heels with the outfit. She has also sported an anklet with the leather dress. She is wearing dark bold lipstick with a pair of black shades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Read Rihanna To Adele: Take A Look At Best Tracks Of Famous Singers Who Were Born In 1988

Also read Rihanna's Most Stunning Monochrome Photos And Portrait Shots On Instagram

4.       Rihanna can be seen wearing a short casual sweater dress in the picture. The camouflage dress has been paired with a brown leather sling bag. Her hair has been tied up in a bun while a pair of black shades have been added to suit the look. In footwear, she is wearing a pair of sliders with pencil heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Read Rihanna's Love For Unique Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

Also read Rihanna And Jay-Z Collaborated For THESE Popular Chartbusters, Check Out

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Hima Das
HIMA ISSUES 'SAFE HANDS CHALLENGE