Rihanna's Short Dresses Always Have A Unique Style Element; See Pics

Rihanna’s sense of fashion is something that is adored by her fans and critics alike. Her style is comfortable, attractive and bold at the same time. Here are a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram where she can be seen styling short dresses in the right way.

When Rihanna rocked short dresses

1. Rihanna can be seen wearing a red carpet short dress in this picture. She is wearing a light blue coloured silk dress. She can be seen wearing a silver stone embed neckpiece with the look. Her hair has been left open to suit the look. She can be seen wearing pink lipstick and a pair of pencil heels with the outfit.

2. Rihanna can be seen wearing a white blazer dress in this picture. The dress has been paired with brown coloured heels that lets the white dress stand out. She has added a golden chain to the look which adds a unique element to it. Her hair has been left open while her makeup has been kept light to suit the short dress.



3. Rihanna can be seen wearing a short leather dress here. The black dress has been paired with a silver chain and a leather sling bag. She can be seen wearing a pair of black pencil heels with the outfit. She has also sported an anklet with the leather dress. She is wearing dark bold lipstick with a pair of black shades.

Read Rihanna To Adele: Take A Look At Best Tracks Of Famous Singers Who Were Born In 1988

Also read Rihanna's Most Stunning Monochrome Photos And Portrait Shots On Instagram

4. Rihanna can be seen wearing a short casual sweater dress in the picture. The camouflage dress has been paired with a brown leather sling bag. Her hair has been tied up in a bun while a pair of black shades have been added to suit the look. In footwear, she is wearing a pair of sliders with pencil heels.

Read Rihanna's Love For Unique Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

Also read Rihanna And Jay-Z Collaborated For THESE Popular Chartbusters, Check Out

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.