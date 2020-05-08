Top Billie Eilish 'Bad Guy' Memes That Will Make You Go ROFL

Billie Eilish has been creating a series of singles since the success of Ocean Eyes. In her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, the hit single Bad Guy made way for numerous hilarious memes. Fans and followers showcased their editing skills by replacing the chorus’ final line and added quirky twists to the song. They took to social media and contributed to the trending memes of the young singer. We have compiled some of the funniest memes to date that you must check out:

Top Billie Eilish memes you must check out

I had to make my own edit of the #BillieEilishmeme pic.twitter.com/TWjH2z3Oho — ByloBen (@byloben) May 31, 2019

THE ULTIMATE BILLIE EILISH MEME. pic.twitter.com/fDzkhtiWEM — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) May 30, 2019

Billie Eilish at 18 - wins the top 5 grammys

Me: can barely get out of bed pic.twitter.com/WcA6Mg0Ars — Zoe Delicate stan #1 🏹 (@delicatestan1) January 27, 2020

Hands down the best billie eilish meme created. pic.twitter.com/7RYJ8Uvm36 — Keelan Shami (@keelanshami15) May 28, 2019

billie eilish snapped so hard on bad guy omg 🤩🤩🤪 pic.twitter.com/8JH9l3Xp7L — gee (@Iittlewomn) May 29, 2019

Glinda and Elphaba meeting at Shiz 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Mm95ewv5Wy — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) January 27, 2020

why does everyone look like a new Batman villain pic.twitter.com/MheehTuAyw — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 27, 2020

