Travis Scott's First Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy Gets Cancelled; All About It

American rapper Travis Scott had been laying low for the past six months ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place in November, last year. The tragedy took away the lives of 10 people, who attended Travis Scott's concert in Houston, Texas. The incident kept him away from the public eye and also resulted in the cancelling of several pre-scheduled events. While the rapper did appear at some public events including Billboard Music Awards 2022 and was set to perform at his first US festival after the tragedy, however, the latest piece of news revealed that the festival has been cancelled.

Travis Scott’s US music festival cancelled? Here’s what we know

According to the latest announcement on the festival’s social handle, it was revealed that the Day N Vegas for 2022 was being cancelled due to a combination of logistics, timing and production issues. Adding to it, they informed everyone that people who bought the tickets will soon get a refund within the next 2-4 weeks while asserting that all the orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase.

The announcement read, “We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info.” (sic)

While there were no details provided on why was the show cancelled and when will it be held later, a source close to them told the media that venue availability caused the date change. On the other hand, SZA and J.Cole were set to headline the first two days of the festival. Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, T-Pain and more were among the list of celebrities set to take the stage at the event.

Image: AP