Trey Songz Arrested At AFC Championship Game At Kansas For Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Popular R&B artist Trey Songz reportedly spent a night behind bars after he engaged in a short-lived altercation with the police officers for not adhering to the coronavirus guidelines at the AFC championship game. The musician was reportedly released within 24 hours of his incarceration but an investigation into the matter is being conducted. However, it is unclear as to which aspect of Trey Songz' case is being looked into. The news pieces that read something on the lines of "Trey Songz arrested at the AFC championship game" found their way to the internet less than 12 hours ago, as of this writing.

What else did the report say?:

As per ChicagoTribune, neither the artist himself and nor his representative, Sydney Margetson, have commented on the matter. As per the very same report, the police officials from Kansas City police said that fans at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills expressed their concerns about a certain man who was not seen following any form of COVID-19-related guidelines whatsoever and other code of conduct rules for fans, such as not being disruptive, inebriated, or using colourful language. However, the statement in question did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules he was breaking.

The report also said that as per the police officials, the man in question refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was then promptly asked to vacate his spot. When the request was met with a refusal, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were reportedly called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. The final bits of the report stated that the man in question delivered a fist blow to an officer and subsequently put him in a headlock.

This piece of news comes months after Trey Songz's own battle with the novel coronavirus. The musician, in October, through an Instagram post, made his diagnosis public and dwelled into how and why did he contract the potentially lethal pathogen. In addition to that, the musician can be heard taking a dive into some of the statistics that were publicly available up until the time of Songz posting the video. The Instagram post can be found below as well as on Trey Songz's Instagram handle.

The Post:

