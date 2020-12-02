Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Tells Fans 'You're Not Alone'

On December 1, 2020, Keke Palmer took to her Instagram and shared a series of selfies showing her acne. She penned a long note revealing that after years of trying to get rid of acne, on her face, she has finally learned that she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). She shared the pictures in order to spread awareness and to help her fans and followers who are struggling with such issues.

Keke Palmer opens up about her battle with PCOS

In the caption, the 27-year-old star wrote, “For some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me”. She revealed, “Polycystic (ovary) syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed”.

She further said that she has tried ‘everything’ and she did Accutane ‘twice’. She further stated, “People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right things', my blood tests were fine.” She informed that she had trouble finding a doctor who could investigate her skin problem.

The Hustler star said, “But it took ‘me’ taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ‘actually’ happening with me”. She added, “And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means!”.

Keke revealed that she went to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine. She said that she researched about PCOS and went to a doctor who helped her confirm the hormonal disorder. The doctor informed her that the disorder causes enlarged ovaries and cysts which come with side effects such as acne, excessive hair growth and weight gain.

She further wrote, “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money.” She continued, “It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn”.

"Acne ain't never stopped me"

Keke added that she is not going to hide her skin anymore and would continue to treat her disorder. She motivated her fans and followers by saying, “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f***ing fine! My acne ain't never stopped me. But we don’t have to accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s on”. She asked her fans to pray for her on the journey and said that she will be praying for them too. She concluded, “I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either”.

Many of her fans appreciated her courage and wished for her well being. A user wrote, "Love this. I had cystic acne for years and I’m just getting relief the past two years. Keep your spirits up, it’ll get better". Another one commented, "Thank you so much for sharing your journey and spreading awareness!!".

Image Source: Keke Palmer Instagram

