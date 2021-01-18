Who Is Michael B Jordan's Girlfriend: Read To Know All About Lori Harvey

On January 11, 2021, Michael B. Jordan confirmed to the entire world that he's no longer single through a subtle Instagram post. Jordan has been earning praises all over the world for his successful film Creed and his promising appearance as Erik in Black Panther. Hollywood's most eligible bachelor has always preferred to keep his relationship status under wraps though he has previously opened up about the qualities he expects in his to-be in his viral interview with People. It looks like Jordan has finally found a match that ticks all the boxes in his list.

Who is Michael B Jordan's girlfriend?

In a series of Instagram posts, the star finally revealed his relationship with model Lori Harvey. Lori Harvey has graced the ramp as a Dolce&Gabbana model for many years now. But that's not all to her. Before following her famous stepfather and comedian Steve Harvey's footsteps and joining the limelight, Lori Harvey was an aspiring Olympian with big dreams of competitive horseback riding until an unfortunate injury forced her to end her career at 18. She soon pursued a career in modelling right after. Harvey has been under the critics' eye for not looking like an ideal model with the ideal height. Speaking to BET, Lori Harvey expressed how her not being a traditional model opened up the doors for a new generation of aspiring models who look more like her as opposed to being 5-foot-10 and skinny.

Before officially being known as Michael B Jordan's girlfriend, Harvey's name has been associated with many famous celebrities. Lori Harvey's ex-boyfriends include Dutch footballer Memphis Depay, Trey Songz, and Future. One piece of news that made her a face of controversy was the time she split up with Justin Combs and started dating his father, Diddy.

With Lori Harvey's age being 24 and Jordan, 33, the couple has proved that age truly doesn't matter in love and that they're no less than goals as seen by the fan reactions on their recent Instagram post taken in their most talked-about Atlanta getaway.

Though an official date of their relationship hasn't been confirmed yet, we can date it back to sometime near her birthday. On Harvey's 24th birthday, she shared pictures of her intimate celebration on Instagram, a party that Jordan was a part of along with Lori Harvey's parents and extended family. Prior to the Instagram post where they made things official, Jordan and Harvey were also spotted in Utah together last year.

