Troy Sneed, Grammy-nominated Gospel Singer Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Several countries are under lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. Many have lost their lives to the virus. American gospel musician, Troy Sneed passed away due to coronavirus. Read to know more.

Troy Sneed dies due to COVID-19

Bill Carpenter, Troy Sneed’s publicist, said that the artist died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where he resides with his wife and children. The singer received a Grammy nomination in 1999 for his work on Youth for Christ album, Higher. Sneed was 52-years-old.

In his early career, Troy Sneed travelled throughout the United States to sing the gospel with the Georgie Mass Choir. The music on their albums was arranged by him and he was seen with the choir in 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife starring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston. As per reports, Sneed helped form Youth For Christ, which consisted of members between 12 and 18 years of age from Georgia Mass Choir. He served as a producer on The Struggle Is Over from Youth For Christ. It reached the number one spot on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006.

Troy Sneed released seven albums as a solo artist. They are Call Jesus (199), Bless That Wonderful Name! (2001), A State of Worship (2005), In His Presence (2006), In Due Season (2009), My Heart Says Yes (2011) and All Is Well (2012). It had several hit tracks within the gospel community such as Work It Out and My Heart Says Yes, both peaked at number 2 on Billboard’s gospel chart. Sneed is also known for the upbeat, Hallelujah.

Troy Sneed and his wife, Emily, began their own record label Emtro Gospel in around 2005. The label name is a blend of the husband and wife’s first names. Their record label became a successful venture with several artists. From Alvin Darling & Celebration and Rev. Rudolph McKissick.

