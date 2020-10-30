Tusli Kumar's 'Tanhaai' Traces A Journey From Overcoming Heartbreak To Finding Self

Tulsi Kumar Dua, most commonly known as Tulsi Kumar is a very popular name in the Indian music industry. She is the daughter of the founder of the T-Series music label, Gulshan Kumar and Sudesh Kumari Dua. Tulsi Kumar, sister of Khushali Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is best recognised for the music singles that she has sung and appeared in. Recently, Tulsi Kumar's latest song, Tanhaai has been released.

Tusli Kumar's Tanhaai review

On October 30, 2020, Tulsi Kumar’s latest song, Tanhaai released on the digital platform, YouTube. The song has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and features Tulsi Kumar and Zain Imam as the lead characters of the music video. The music composer for the song are Sachet Parampara, and the lyrics for the song have been penned down by Sayeed Quadri. The music for the song has been produced by Meghdeep Bose, and the music supervision has been done by Sonal Chawla, Raj Chanana, Shivam Chanana, and Vivin Sachdeva. The song has been produced by Gulshan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

The song is a story about rising up and out of loneliness that people often find themselves in. The song starts with Tulsi Kumar going towards Zain Imam’s house with flowers in her hands. There, she finds Zain sharing intimate moments with some other girl. Tulsi drops the flowers and runs away from there. Regardless of the heartbreak, she goes on to give the stage performance that she had committed to beforehand. While performing at a concert, she recalls the moments she spent with Zain Imam and how he had even given her an engagement ring. During the performance, Tulsi Kumar breaks down and runs away from the concert on to the streets. On the streets, she finds an old and poor couple, who were struggling to make a living. Tulsi Kumar gives away her ring to the old couple and frees herself from the pain. Many kids come and ask for her autograph, that makes her feel good about herself. She runs back to the concert and gives a great performance.

Tulsi Kumar's Tanhaai video has been directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, under the banner of Shoora Productions. The concept for the video has been given by Tulsi Kumar herself. The DOP for the song is Girish Kant.

