KBC Written Update Oct 28: Gautam Kumar Takes Home 80k, Chhavi Kumar Reaches 50L Question

The Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and viewers. He then hosted the rollover contestant Gautam Kumar followed by Chhavi Kumar who will be the first to reach the 1 Crore question in this season. Read on to have a look at the KBC Written Update for October 28, 2020:

KBC Written Update October 28 2020

Gautam Kumar had attempted 7 questions in the October 27th episode and became the rollover contestant. He answered 3 more questions in the latest episode on October 28th and quit the game post that. Have a look at the questions Gautam attempted.

Before joining India in 1954, Puducherry was ruled by which colonial power?

Which of these insects dies after it stings a person?

Rashmirathi’, a poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, is centred around the life of which character from the Mahabharata?

Gautam Kumar decides to quit the show after the 10th question and secured for himself Rs. 80,000. Amitabh Bachchan conducts the next round of Fastest Finger First through which Chhavi Kumar takes the hotseat, she is an English teacher herself and a proud wife to an AIR Force Officer. Chhavi Kumar also informally counsels young wives of the AIR Force family, as to contribute to the country.

Chhavi’s husband is an Air Traffic Control Officer in the Indian Air Force, he is constantly transferred from city-to-city every 2-3 years. Due to her husband’s transfers, their family has moved to almost 8 cities in the last 17 years and are presently staying in Delhi. Chhavi shares a poem on the show that she dedicates to Amitabh Bachchan, and the actor is visibly ecstatic to hear it.

Amitabh Bachchan was startled at how Chhavi got through the game and smoothly answered the questions. She had used her lifelines up to the Rs. 6,40,000 and secured the amount for herself. What was intriguing is that Chhavi was able to ask the next 12.5L and 25L questions on her own. As the buzzer rang and the time for the episode ended, Chhavi became the roll-over contestant and will play for the 1 Crore question today.

