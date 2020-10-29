Saiyami Kher Praises Mumbai's Surya Kumar's Composure In Match Against Bangalore

Choked actor Saiyami Kher has been following Dream 11 IPL ardently this year and her Twitter handle is testimony to that. The actor recently praised the players of Mumbai team from Dream 11 IPL and mentioned a couple of cricketers in specific from the team for their game last evening. She wrote in detail what she liked about their tactics and attitude during the match against the Bangalore team from Dream 11 IPL.

Actor Saiyami Kher praises Surya Kumar Yadav for his match last night

Actor Saiyami Kher regularly tweets and mentions what she liked about the match played by Mumbai team. Seemingly, she is an ardent supporter of the Mumbai team from Dream 11 IPL. Recently she praised Surya Kumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard for how they performed last evening in the match even when the team was “missing the hitman”.

Saiyami Kher liked Mumbai team's composure and performance

Saiyami wrote in the tweet that she was “very impressed with Surya Kumar’s composure” and further mentioned that she was “happy to see that in spite (of) being tested, he let his bat do the talking in last night’s game”. The actor even called his performance a “great knock” and continued her tweet by mentioning that she was “missing the hitman but (was) happy to see Kieron Pollard leading so well”. She further mentioned a hashtag denoting the rival teams in last night’s match and also tagged the two players whom she wrote about in the tweet. Check out the tweet below.

Saiyami Kher's Twitter

Very impressed with @surya_14kumar ‘s composure. Great knock. Happy to see that inspite being tested, he let his bat do the talking in last nights game.



Missing the hitman but happy to see @KieronPollard55 leading so well. #MIvRCB — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 29, 2020

Netizens react to Saiyami Kher's Twitter

The tweet got a response from a number of netizens online who agreed with Saiyami Kher. A user mentioned in the comments that last night’s match proved that the Mumbai team has a great “line up stemming into the bench” as Rohit Sharma’s absence was not felt. Check out some of the reactions to the actor’s tweet.

If the absence of one of modern-day white ball greats like #RohitSharma isn't missed, you know that the team has got an impregnable line up stemming into the bench. 💪 — Anirudh Krishna (@nixyyyyyy) October 29, 2020

This game he led well.they need to get in Lyn for Pattison since Rohit is not there.



Make Anukul roy or Dhawal in place of tiwari. — Nikhil Jawahar (@NikhilJawahar) October 29, 2020

Saiyami Kher has regularly been tweeting about Mumbai team’s game throughout the Dream 11 IPL this year. The actor had previously praised Hardik Pandya for his game earlier and had mentioned that he made a strong come back. Check out the older tweet below.

What a knock! @hardikpandya7 so good to see you back at your best, post the injury. Looks like you have come back stronger 💪🏽

The #MI bowling is a solid attack. Looks like they’ve got this. #MIvsRR — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 25, 2020

Image credits: Saiyami Kher Instagram

