Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:This 1 Crore Question Made Contestant Chhavi Kumar Quit The Game

Chhavi Kumar was the first Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant of the ongoing season to be attempting the 1 Crore question. However, she wasn’t sure about the answer to the question and had also exhausted all her lifelines, due to which she decided to quit the game. Read on to know the question Chhavi failed to answer.

1 Crore KBC question, Chhavi failed to answer

Chhavi who hails from Delhi is the proud wife of an Air Force officer. She is professionally an English teacher, while she also informally counsels young wives of AIR Force officers in order to serve the nation. Chhavi had answered up to the 13th question in the episode on October 28th, 2020. She attempted the 14th and 15th questions on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, of which the latter was the question worth 1 Crore.

14th Question worth Rs. 50,00,000

In which language did Sarojini Naidu write her play, Maheer Muneer?

The options for the question were Urdu, English, Persian, and Telugu.

The correct answer to the question was Persian.

15th Question worth Rs. 1 Crore

After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named?

The options for the question were Rhea, Nemesis, Aphrodite, and Artemis.

The correct answer to the question was Artemis

Chhavi, who had none of her lifelines, decided to not take the risk of answering the question and losing what she had won so far. If she had answered the question incorrectly, it would bring down her winning amount to Rs. 3,20,000 and she would lose almost Rs. 47 lakhs. When asked to guess the answer Chhavi chose option A, Rhea, which would have been incorrect.

After Chhavi walked out of the game, Maulik Vyas took to the hot seat and played till the 9th question. He quit the game after not knowing the answer to the 10th question and took home the prize money of 1,60,000. His exit was followed by Shivani Sankpal making her way to the hot seat who will be the rollover contestant in the upcoming episode.

