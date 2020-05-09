'The King: Eternal Monarch' On Your Binge List? Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Before

With the COVID-19 lockdown, fans of Korean drama and flicks are getting to binge on some really good content. Talking about the Korean web series, the current sensation is none other than the series, The King: Eternal Monarch. The King: Eternal Monarch has witnessed massive popularity amongst pop culture enthusiasts especially in countries like Singapore and the Philippines.

Also Read: 'Outer Banks' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Series

The King: Eternal Monarch started streaming on Netflix from Mid-April and has six episodes until now which the makers have released on a weekly basis. The King: Eternal Monarch delves deep within the concept of time travel, parallel universes, and an imaginary Korean monarchy. The King: Eternal Monarch is penned by Kim-Eun Sook and boasts of a talented star-cast. If you think that The King: Eternal Monarch cast is looking familiar, here is where you might have seen them before.

Also Read: Hollywood Netflix Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

The King: Eternal Monarch cast and where you have seen them before

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho essays the role of Lee Gon on The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min Ho is a well-known face in the Korean TV industry wherein he was seen in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers. He was also seen in other flicks like City Hunters, Legend Of The Blue Sea and The Heirs.

Also Read: Is 'Hollywood' On Netflix Based On A True Story Or An Alternate Universe?

Kim Go-Eun

Kim Go-Eun essays the role of Jung Tae-Ul on The King: Eternal Monarch. She was also seen in the 2016 hit series Goblin wherein she played a free-spirited school girl. The actor was also a part of some critically acclaimed movies like A Muse, Coin Locker Girl and Canola.

Woo Do-Hwan

Woo Do-Hwan essays the role of Jo Eun-Seoub on the show. He has been part of some 2017 TV series like Mad Dog and Save Me. The actor also won Best New Actor award at the 31st KBS Drama Award for his performance in Mad Dog.

Jung Eun-Chae

Jung Eun Chae essays the role of Goo Seo-Ryung on the Netflix show. The actor got her major break in the 2013 movie Nobody's Daughter Haewon for which she also won several awards to her kitty. She has also been part of 2014 films like Hill Of Freedom and The King along with the 2018 TV series like Return and The Guest.

Also Read: Is Any Couple From Neflix's Dating Show 'Too Hot To Handle' Still Together?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.