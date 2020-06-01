K-pop Girl Group TWICE Finally Drops Their Latest Music Video 'More And More'

The renowned K-Pop girl group, TWICE, is back after nine months with their latest mini-album, More And More. The new mini-album features all nine members of TWICE, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

More And More happens to be TWICE's ninth album, which they released today, on June 01, 2020, along with a high octane music video that was adored by their massive fan following.

K-Pop girl group TWICE drops their latest music video for More And More

Above is the official music video for More And More that was shared online by JYP Entertainment's YouTube Channel. The video was released on June 01, 2020, and it already has over 2.8 million views on YouTube. More And More is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, TWICE's Official Shop.

More And More was composed by Uzoechi Emenike, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Zara Larsson. Park Jin Young and BIBI worked to pen down the lyrics for the K-Pop Song.

More And More's music video features all nine members of TWICE. As soon as the video begins, all nine members of the group appear on screen in a surrealistic fantasy jungle. One of the strongest points of the music video is its visuals. The jungle backdrop for TWICE's More And More is colourful, charming, and extravagant.

Similar to other songs from TWICE, More And More is full of high energy beats and lyrics. The upbeat song has both Korean as well as English lyrics. All nine members of TWICE also show off their brilliant dance moves in the music video for More And More. In fact, many fans in the comment section of the video felt like TWICE's amazing dance was the highlight of More And More.

More And More happens to be TWICE's comeback song, as they K-pop Girl Group was dormant for the past nine months. TWICE's last song was Feel Special that was released on September 23, 2019. Meanwhile, a few days ago, on May 28, 2020, TWICE's Dahyun celebrated her 22nd birthday. On the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans by playing the piano and singing her solo version of Feel Special.

