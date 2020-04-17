Lee Min-ho Makes A Comeback With Fantasy Drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

After a three-year sabbatical, South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is all set to make a comeback with a new fantasy drama on Netflix. In the series, The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho will be seen sharing screen space alongside award-winning actress Kim Go-Eun which depicts the story of two parallel universes.

The first story depicts Korea under the constitutional monarchy where Lee Min-ho portrays the role of an Emperor, Lee Gon, while the other is quite similar to present-day Korea with Kim taking on the role of an investigator, Jung Tae-Eul.

Lee Min-ho recently opened in an interview about the evolution of the film industry in South Korea. The actor said that there have been so many changes in the last decade. And he said that the internet has played a major role in projecting Korean content to global fame and acceptance.

Lee Min-ho further added saying that the rise of the internet has brought countries closer. Giving an example of how when one posts something on social media it goes on to be shared by millions of followers in no time.

He also said that the barriers which surrounded Korean content are slowly disappearing due to which he is drawn to the stories and drama series that have helped him in overcoming the language and cultural barriers. He also added that he was drawn to stories that are relatable to larger audiences, a story that can move people in many ways.

Lee Min-ho also said that his new Netflix project will be able to reach a much wider audience. And is very excited to be a part of the film The King: Eternal Monarch also as it is his comeback after a three-year gap. The series will premiere on April 17, 2020, with weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday. Watch the trailer below.

The King: Eternal Monarch trailer

