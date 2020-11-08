Best BTS Friends: Who's Closer, 'V And Jimin Or V And Jungkook?

South Korean K-pop group BTS are one of the popular musical bands in the world. The septet members of the band are more than just band members, the young K-pop idols are close friends too. Many fans often search 'Who are best friends in BTS?' and who has the closest friendship between the BTS members? The members include the leader RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope. All the seven members share a close bond with each other, however, many fan groups assume that some of them are best friends as well. Read on to know more about best BTS friends and whether the member V and Jimin are closer or V and Jungkook?

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook Tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols; V & Jimin Too Find A Spot In Top 10

Best BTS friends: V and Jimin

BTS’ Taehyung and Jimin are considered two of the closest friend in the BTS band. Taehyung (V) often considers Jimin as his best friend off-camera as well. Even during the Bon Voyage Season 2, Episode 8, which was shot in Hawaii, V wrote a letter to Jimin calling him as his best friend. The fans had considered that episode very emotional as all the members had written letters for each other in Episode 8 of the show. V who is known for his adventure and wild side gels pretty well with the charming, caring and loving nature of Jimin, even when both of their personalities seem pretty contrasting.

For V, the members mean



RM is my Leader

SG is my Rapper

J is my Eldest hyung (brother)

JH is my Teacher

JM is my Friend

JK is my Comedian applicant @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LSEQY72Qqk — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ 💜Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

For Jimin, the members mean



Namjoonie hyung is my Mental pillar

Yoongi hyung is my Cutie

Seokjinie hyung is my Filter

Hoseokie hyung is my Smile virus

Taehyungie is my Friend

Jungkookie is my Younger brother @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yOxHHZzZbU — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ 💜Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

ALSO READ| BTS' 'Dynamite' Sketch Video Reveals Some Unusual Antics Of This K-pop Band, Watch Video

Best BTS friends: V and Jungkook

BTS’ Taehyung and BTS’ Jungkook were seen rekindling their friendship reminiscing their training days. In the September episode of SOOP, in episode 6, the youngest duos talked about how they used to consider of themselves as partners in crime in the early stages of their starting and career, and would often do some mischief as well as enjoy good food together. According to kpopherald, during the London leg of their European world tour, when Jungkook got injured and was sitting on a stool, while his bandmates performed on stage, Jungkook started crying, however, Jimin and V quickly came over to comfort the 'maknae' of their group. The seven members are often found sharing a close-knit bond, whether off or on camera at many instances.

🐰: "I used to be very introverted, but V hyung helped me break out of it."

🐰: "A huge part of me changed because of you when i was a trainee."



Taehyung left that print on Jungkook's life that he will always remember, and that's how deep their bond is 💜 pic.twitter.com/p1do0z0Rz6 — taekook🐾≮ (@flirtaeguk) September 24, 2020

For Jungkook, the members mean



RM is my Leader

SUGA is my Elderly

JIN is my Eldest brother like a friend

J-HOPE is my Bro

JIMIN is my "You are Me & I am You"

V is my Commonality @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cosLuW5nn9 — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ 💜Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) June 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Run BTS Episode 105: Jin's Hilarious Outfit Design Donned Effortlessly By Jungkook

In an interview with Paper Magazine, rapper J-Hope from BTS had mentioned about their journey. He talked about how the septet has become close friends over the period of time. He had started that they used to argue and disagree a lot due to their different personalities during the start of their career, however later they all became best friends.

ALSO READ| MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga Wins Artist Of The Year Award; See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.