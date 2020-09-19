Tyler Childers Drops New Surprise Album 'Long Violent History', Addresses Racism

Kentucky-based musician Tyler Childers surprised his fans on Friday, September 18, by dropping a new album namely Long Violent History. The title track of the album is an observational piece of the times that ‘we live in’. Along with the album, Tyler Childers also shared a video, wherein he can be seen deciphering the motive of his album which urges his listeners to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Tyler Childers conceptualises Long Violent History

In the video, the musician explains the daily attack of racism that has been aimed at people of colour for a long time. Urging fans to stand for it, the Kentucky artist named a few heinous instances of crimes were justice wasn’t served. Along with it, Tyler spoke how remaining silent would stem the roots of racism and treason even stronger. According to him, it is high time that people need to start looking for ways to preserve their own heritage.

“What if we were to constantly open up our daily paper and see a headline like ‘East Kentucky Man Shot Seven Times on a Fishing Trip? What form of upheaval would that create? I’d venture to say if we were met with this type of daily attack on our own people, we would take action in a way that hasn’t been seen since the Battle of Blair Mountain in West Virginia. And if we wouldn’t stand for it, why would we expect another group of Americans to stand for it? Why would we stand silent while it happened?”

He continues, “We can stop being so taken aback by Black Lives Matter. If we didn’t need to be reminded, there would be justice for Breonna Taylor, a Kentuckian like me, and countless others. We can start looking for ways to preserve our heritage outside lazily defending a flag with history steeped in racism and treason.”

The ninth track of the album is the track that expressed Tyler’s views of growing up as a white boy and never once feeling the need of being ‘scared’ that most people of colour face every day. He encourages fans to make an attempt to just imagine how difficult it must to be to constantly worry, fight and beg to breathe. The verse penned down by the singer goes,

Now, what would you give, if you heard my opinion/Conjecturing on matters that I ain’t never dreamed/In all my born days, as a white boy from Hickman? Based on the way that the world’s been to me. It’s called me belligerent, it’s stuck me for ignorant. But it ain’t never once made me scared just to be. Could you imagine, just constantly worrying/Kicking, and fighting, and begging to breathe.

