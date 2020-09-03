Tyler Perry's House Of Payne'' Cast: List Of Actors Playing Lead Characters

Tyler Perry's House of Payne is a popular sitcom that was released in the year 2006. The show went so popular that it managed to air a total of 8 seasons. The makers have been planning for another season for the show. Before season 9, the fans want to know more information about cast members of the series. Thus we have listed down all the leading actors of the sitcom series, House of Payne.

Tyler Perry's House of Payne Cast

LaVan Davis

LaVan Davis is a popular American actor who was seen playing the role of Curtis Booker T. Payne in this series. He is also a part of 2018 re-addition of the Payne series by Tyler Perry. Before appearing for Tyler Perry, LaVan had done a single movie called, Puff, Puff, Pass. He managed to gain mainstream popularity with his Tyler Perry projects. He was also a part of the 2007 and 2008 Tyler Perry movies, Daddy’s Little Girls and Meet the Browns.

Cassi Davis Patton

Cassi Davis Patton is a popular actor and singer most known for playing the role of Ella Payne on Tyler Perry's House of Payne. She also played the same role in House of Payne’s spin-off series, The Paynes. Cassi seems to be amongst Tyler’s favourite choice actors as she has been a part of almost all the plays directed by Perry. She started her carer with the television series including shows like Living Single, Married... with Children, Kenan & Kel, Boycott, and The PJ's.

Allen Payne

Allen Payne is a popular film and television actor who was seen playing the role of C.J. Payne in this series. He has managed to gain mainstream popularity through Tyler’s projects and playing the role of C.J. Payne throughout different films. He is also popular for his performance in movies like New Jack City, Jason's Lyric and Vampire in Brooklyn. He entered into the acting industry with the popular show, Rooftops.

Doc Shaw

Doc Shaw is a popular actor known for playing the character of Malik Payne in this series. He is also a popular rapper and has done a number of different movies till now. His filmography includes movies like The King Of Queens, Pair of Kings, Emily Owens, M.D. and See Dad Run. He was also a part of the popular Disney show, The Suite Life on Deck that also established him as a recognisable actor in the industry.

