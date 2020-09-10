Heat's Tyler Herro Spends Time With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry After Triumph Over Bucks

This week, the Miami Heat beat the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. The Heat (No. 5 seed) celebrated their win after becoming the lowest seed to reach the Conference Finals since 1999. They even changed their Twitter profile photo to one of their rookies, Tyler Herro, for some time. Herro, who scored 14 points during the game, was later seen hanging out with his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry at the NBA bubble.

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro's girlfriend joins him at NBA bubble after victory vs Bucks

According to the NBA's rules, families and loved ones can now enter the NBA bubble to meet players. While the policy was vague about some people visiting the bubble, Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry did make the cut. The model, who has over 7 million followers on Instagram, posted two photos about Miami Heat's victory to celebrate. She even tagged Herro in her stories. In return, Herro shared a photo of Henry, who appeared to be hanging out and celebrating with him at the NBA bubble.

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro's girlfriend's IG stories from NBA bubble

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry have been linked with each other since March. While the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun, both had exchanged tweets on Twitter. Last month, there were some breakup rumours as well. However, Henry travelling to the bubble shut down those rumours.

quarantine n chill? ðŸ˜ https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Herro scored 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists during Game 5 while shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range. The Heat held the Bucks to 103-94 as Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic posted a team-high 17 points. Miami Heat will now face either Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. Herro, who was the Heat's No. 13 Round 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, missed five weeks and 18 games during his rookie campaign in the NBA because of an injured ankle. His photo after arriving at the NBA bubble had received a lot of attention, especially since he called out his naysayers in his post.

#NewProfilePic#HEATTwitter you know what time it is. Change those PFPs with us. 13.2pts (42% from 3), 5.6rebs & 3.6asts in 32+ minutes off the bench in this series. HERRO BALL. #TylerTuesday pic.twitter.com/V1JHQubP19 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

(Image credits: Tyler Herro Instagram)