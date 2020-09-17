Tyler Hubbard's Daughter 'tumbled' And Bust Open Her Chin; Says 'I Am So Brave'

The year 2020 has been giving the Hubbard couple a lot many curveballs. Recently, Tyler Hubbard and his family visited the hospital after their daughter met with a small accident. The American singer took to his social media handle and updated his fans about the incident and thanked the hospital staff for their quick response.

Tyler Hubbard's daughter was rushed to the hospital

Tyler Hubbard took to his Instagram handle and revealed that his daughter Liv, aged 3, bust open her chin after she tumbled on Tuesday night. The singer further revealed that she has recovered well and gave the children’s hospital a shoutout for how they handled the case. Liv had hurt her self after fell into the coffee table in the couple's living room. He captioned the post as,

Not exactly what we expected on hayley’s due date, but that’s life. We getting good at hitting these curve balls 2020 keeps throwing at us. Shout out to @vumcchildren for taking such good care of our angel.

In the video, Tyler was heard explaining that he was at the hospital not because his wife was in labour, but to get Liv stitches. Towards the end of the video, Liv was heard saying, “I was so brave”, and Tyler too cheered for her. Watch the video and the pictures shared by the signer below.

Read also | Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

Wife Hayley thanked the staff

Wife Hayley too shared a snap of her daughter Liv with her nurse. The little girl was seen wearing watermelon nightsuit and her hair tied up in a bun. In the post, Hayley wrote that she cannot thank the staff at the children’s hospital enough for taking care of Liv “after her tumble”.

She even wrote that the staff has a gift working with kids and Liv went from feeling scared and upset to smiling and talking in seconds. Here what she wrote in her caption. Check it out below.

I can’t say enough thank you’s and sing enough praises for the incredible staff at @vumcchildren for taking care of Liv last night after her tumble. They truly have a gift with working with kids. Liv went from feeling scared and upset to smiling & talking in seconds after talking with one of their child life specialists. Our healthcare workers are truly angels among us! #vumc

Read also | 'Manmarziyaan' Cast Net Worth: See Details As The Actors Celebrate 2 Years Of Release

Not long ago, Tyler Hubbard had met with an accident when he was scooting on his dirt bike. The singer was told by his doctor that they will try to have him walking in 5 weeks. However, the singer wanted to recover sooner as he wanted to be there to welcome his third child soon. Check out the post below.

Read also | Khaali Peeli's Tehas Nehas Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi; Here's How

Read also | Best Mason Ramsey Songs From 'Lovesick Blues' To 'Puddle Of Love' To Add To Your Playlist

Image credits: Hayley Hubbard Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.