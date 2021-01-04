Tyler Rich Discovers A Cadaver On New Year's Eve; Goes Into The Details On Twitter

Country singer Tyler Rich had one of the most unconventional ends to the year gone by. In a post that was shared by the musician online, Tyler went into the details of his encounter with a corpse on New year's Eve. In the post, one can see that Rich has documented the events that led to the discovery of the cadaver and his subsequent reaction to the same on New Year's Eve. The details regarding the same can be found below as well as on Tyler Rich's Twitter handle.

Tyler Rich Tweets:

Not the way I planned on closing out 2020. This will be an image & moment I’ll never forget. I need to shoutout first responders & our military that look death in the eye every day, and are able to continue to live their everyday lives. https://t.co/3sRM2LN2Ux @MassAppealWWLP pic.twitter.com/NEfiKJuCFS — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 1, 2021

The outpour of support, & prayer I’ve received from you all, for him, his family, & everyone involved is incredible. Community is so important, remember to tell people how much you love them, & to talk to someone, anyone, when you are feeling lost and alone, cause you’re not 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Idx9dNu06K — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 2, 2021

The Follow-up tweet below has the musician urging his fans and followers to reach out to him in case they feel the need to talk to someone. As a contingency plan, Rich has provided an alternate number on which people can call in case they find themselves in a difficult place. The tweet that contains the helpline number can be found below:

I’m always available to all of you. If you need to talk to someone, message me. It may take me a minute to get back to you, but I will. If that doesn’t make you feel comfortable, then please call this number 1-800-273-8255 — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 2, 2021

Tyler Rich's Songs:

Tyler Rich has been making country music since 2014. Rich, as per allmusic.com, was born in Yuba City, California. Yuba City is a rural community in the northern part of the Golden State. The date of his birth, as per the article in question, is February 24, 1986. A bulk of Tyler Rich's songs are inspired from his formative years and his personal relationships. Some of the most well known musical numbers by Tyler Rich includes Leave Her Wild, The Difference and Feels Like Home, amongst others.

