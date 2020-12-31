Remember When PSY Got Interrogated For A Huge Scandal Revolving His Former Agency K-Pop?

PSY is one of the most famed and respected artists hailing from the country of South Korea. He gained worldwide popularity with his song Gangnam Style, which shattered a number of records in the world of music which resulted in the creation of his fan base all over the world. However, a dark phase had come in his professional career when he got involved in a massive scandal which revolved around his former agency, K-Pop. Have a look at the events that took place that led to PSY getting questioned over some huge allegations.

Remember when PSY got interrogated about a crime involving K-Pop?

Even as the artist has left everyone impressed with his Gangnam Style song, he had gotten questioned by official authorities which involved the founder of his former agency, K-Pop. This took place only last year in 2019, which left a deep scar on the South Korean film industry. K-Pop, which is regarded as one of the major music agencies in the world came right in the eye of the storm when its founder Yang Hyun-suk, founder of K-pop giant YG Entertainment, was accused of procuring prostitution services to certain foreign ‘investors’.

ALSO READ: BTS' Hit Single 'Dynamite' Garners Fifth Position On The Billboard's Pop Songs Radio Chart

This led to the star artist of the agency, PSY, getting questioned on the same. The crime had reportedly taken place at a dinner party in the July of 2014 and was first broken on South Korean network MBC's investigative news program Straight. The entire media in the country and in the entire entertainment world broke into a frenzy and had a field day covering this scandal. PSY went on to deny having any kind of knowledge about this illegal activity. PSY has remained friends with Yang for a long time and was thus considered as an appropriate witness for questioning.

ALSO READ: BTS' V's Fan Moment With 'Gangnam Style' Fame PSY Is Adorable For ARMY

The artist is still best known for his song Gangnam Style. The song had broken several records upon its release in 2012. It holds several Guinness World records for being the ‘Most viewed video online’, ‘Most "liked" video online’, ‘First video to be viewed more than 1 billion times on YouTube’, First video to be viewed more than 2 billion times on YouTube and more.

ALSO READ: Woman Swings Pan While Cooking Noodles As She Dances To Gangnam Style; Netizens Are Amused

ALSO READ: 'Gangnam Style' To 'Obsession': K-pop Songs One Must Add To The Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.