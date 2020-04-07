Udit Narayan Selects Tracks For Son Aditya Narayan’s Stay-at-home Gig

Host and singer Aditya Narayan's playlist for his stay-at-home gig has been picked by his dad Udit Narayan. Aditya Narayan will be crooning some popular numbers like Ilaahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as well as Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. These tracks are also said to be Udit Narayan's favourites.

Udit Narayan has suggested his recent favourite tracks for Aditya Narayan's coronavirus concert

Aditya Narayan also revealed to an esteemed publication that while selecting the songs, he was discussing them with his father, Udit Narayan. Aditya Narayan also revealed that it was his father Udit Narayan's suggestion to include his recent favourite tracks in his performance list. Aditya Narayan's stay-at-home coronavirus concert will be a part of the joint initiative of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series as well as Red FM's digital initiative, The Care Concert which will begin from April 11, 2020.

The concert will be reportedly streamed on YouTube and the Facebook pages of Red FM and T-Series. Apart from Aditya Narayan, the coronavirus concert will have performances of 15 artistes who will be performing for their audience, sitting at home. Apart from entertaining the audience, the coronavirus concert will also be held for a special cause.

The coronavirus concert is being held for a special cause

The organizers came up with the idea of live streaming the coronavirus concert for the homebound audience who in turn can contribute to the PM-Cares Fund for those who have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The concert boasts of some popular artistes like Adnan Sami, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, Amal Malik, Armaan Malik, Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti Kakkar, Parampara Thakur, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchal, Sukriti Kakkar and Akhil Sachdev. The concert will be hosted by RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac.

