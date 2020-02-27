Udit Narayan Wants Aditya Narayan To Marry Neha Kakkar After Indian Idol 'gimmick'

With speculations of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding rife, singer Udit Narayan in an interview stated that he wants his son Aditya to tie the knot with the music reality show's judge. His statement comes after rumors of the duo's wedding which later turned out to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

On the sidelines of an event, the veteran singer informed that he keeps teasing Neha and Aditya and often asks the latter to marry Kakkar. But, his requests get ignored as Aditya wants to focus on his career. Just a few days ago, Neha revealed that there was nothing going on between her and Aditya and that he was actually set to marry his long-time girlfriend this year.

Aditya Narayan’s father, Udit Narayan had earlier said that he suspects that these link-up and marriage rumours of Aditya and Neha Kakkar are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where the duo are judge and host.

He had also said that he wished for the rumours to be true and that Neha Kakkar is a wonderful girl, and they would love to have her as their daughter-in-law. He has also stated that Aditya is his only son and that he is waiting for him to get married. He went on to say that if true, his wife and he would be the happiest parents in the world.

While the rumours about singer Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya Narayan go strong, the makers of Indian Idol 11 released a video of the two dancing together. Grooving on Mr India's popular song Kaate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat, the singer can be seen blushing as Aditya picks her in his arms. The sizzling and romantic dance number was complete when Aditya looked into Neha's eyes and sang, "I love you".Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar also shared a beautiful picture with Aditya Narayan and her brother Tony Kakkar from Goa. The rumoured couple shot for a new single 'Goa Beach' which released on February 10.

