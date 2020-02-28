Aditya Narayan And His Father Udit Narayan Share A Close Bond And These Pics Are Proof

Son of the legendary singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, is a popular singer in Bollywood. Aditya Narayan shares a very close relationship with his parents, especially with his father. Both Udit Narayan and Aditya have set some serious father-son goals and here are a few pictures that prove that Aditya shares a strong bond with his father. Here are some of Aditya Narayan's pictures with his father Udit Narayan.

Aditya Narayan's pictures with father Udit Narayan

Aditya Narayan used to accompany his father for various shoots and the duo has also performed together for various shows. Aditya Narayan had accompanied his father during the shoot for X-factor and the two also gave a live performance on stage on the song, Do You Want a Partner?

For the grand premiere of the reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Udit Narayan was one of the guests. In an exclusive interview, the show, he was seen singing a duet with his son Aditya Narayan. They were seen singing the song Mitwaa, from the movie Lagaan and the audience loved their camaraderie.

On the occasion of his father's birthday, Aditya Narayan shared a throwback picture with his father. In the picture, Aditya Narayan's father is seen teaching a young Aditya Narayan how to play a musical instrument. This lovely picture was captured at the right moment indeed.

