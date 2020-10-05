Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Who This Guinness World Record Holder Is?

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise came as a big shock for the entire celebrity fraternity. The music maestro passed away on September 25 due to COVID-19 related complications. Here’s a throwback picture of SP Balasubrahmanyam from his early career days. In the picture, young SP Balasubrahmanyam is seen standing in a recording studio. The singer is seen standing in front of a mic staring at a paper kept on the stand. The Guinness World Records holder looks unrecognisable in the picture. Take a look at SP Balasubrahmanyam's picture.

Guess Who ? pic.twitter.com/Lg8oiScAb3 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) October 3, 2020

Also Read| SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral attended by actor Vijay, director Barathiraja & singer Mano

Amitabh Bachchan talks about SP Balasubrahmanyam

In the recent past, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen down his thoughts about the legendary singer. The actor posted a picture with the late playback singer while putting forth his thoughts on the huge loss to the music industry. In the picture posted, Amitabh Bachchan and SP Balasubrahmanyam are seen shaking hands with bright smiles across their faces, indicating how pleased they were to meet and interact.

SPB is seen donning a traditional half sleeve kurta while Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed in a black formal suit for the occasion. They are both seen with long hair and sideburns that were common during that era. Have a look at the monochrome picture on Amitabh Bachchan’s blog here.

Also Read| Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy: 'SP Balasubrahmanyam must be bestowed with a Bharat Ratna'

Along with the black and white picture, actor Amitabh Bachchan penned about the time the two celebrities met and the impression SP Balasubrahmanyam left on him. The actor stated that he had the honour of meeting the late singer years back at a formal event. He called SPB was a modest human being even though he was a huge celebrity around that time. He also tagged SPB as the ‘voice of great divinity and soul’ while expressing grief over the loss of such a gem.

Also Read| R Madhavan remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; says 'wish we celebrated him when he was alive'

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

Singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, in Chennai, due to various complications that came along with the COVID 19 infection. He was tested positive for the virus in the first week of August and was recovering from it while being under life support. However, his health further deteriorated even after testing negative for COVID 19 in the first week of September. His son, SP Charan, announced his demise and said, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

Also Read| SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son speaks on Thala Ajith’s absence from the singer’s funeral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.