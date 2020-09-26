SP Balasubrahmanyam's Funeral Attended By Actor Vijay, Director Barathiraja & Singer Mano

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse was attended by a number of close friends and family members. According to a report by Pinkvilla, south Indian actor Vijay, director Barathiraja, and veteran singer Mano were amongst the many people present during the funeral. A bunch of politicians also attended the last rites to pay their respects to the legendary artist.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral was carried out at the Tamaraipakkam farmhouse, which is close to Chennai. The late musician was given a 72-gun salute by the Tamil Nadu police for his laudable contributions to the music industry. The funeral was attended by a few of his industry friends like Vijay, Bbalathiraja, and Mano. Pictures from the ceremony have been going viral on social media over the last few hours.

Actor Vijay was seen consoling SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son, Charan, while also paying his last respects to the legendary singer. Veteran director Barathiraja had been at the hospital on Friday evening and also attended the ceremony on Saturday. Playback singer Mano, on the other hand, reportedly broke down upon seeing the mortal remains of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

According to the portal, director Barathiraja spoke to the press about how SP Balasubrahmanyam will remain immortal for him. He said that only SP Balasubrahmanyam’s body has left the world. He believes his close friend Balu will always be with him no matter what. He said that the late musician will be with all of us until the sun exists.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday due to various complications caused by COVID 19. The legendary artist was tested positive in the first week of August and was admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai for treatment. He had been doing well initially but his health condition worsened over the next few days.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the ICU and put under life support for better results. However, his condition deteriorated a few days later, according to a statement by Assistant Director of MGM Healthcare. His son SP Charan said on Friday, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

