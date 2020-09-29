SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son Speaks On Thala Ajith’s Absence From The Singer’s Funeral

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahnayam passed away on September 25. The state government of Tamil Nadu had announced a Police honour funeral for the late singer. SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral had taken place at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam. Bharathiraja, Devi Sri Prasad, Mano, AR Rahman, Arjun Sarja, Ameer, Tamil Nadu Culture Minister K Pandiarajan, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar, and SP Aravindan were among those in attendance at the ceremony while a special police force was arranged keeping in mind the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the funeral was not attended by South superstar Thala Ajith who was then criticized and trolled by the fans for not attending the funeral and not breaking his silence on the same.

SP Charan on Thala Ajith’s absence from the funeral

Actor Vijay’s fans also called out Rajinikanth for not attending the funeral of the singer. Now during a live chat session with the fans, Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Ajith’s absence from the funeral. On this, Charan asked why should he respond to such comments.

He further said that Ajith is a friend of his and was good friends with his father too. Charan went on to say that if Ajith is grieving, then he must be grieving at home. The Pehla Pehla Pyaar singer’s son went on to say that it does not matter that the Viswasam actor has not attended the funeral or has spoken in this particular situation.

SP Charan asks not to make his father’s funeral an issue

He expressed his anger during the chat on people trying to turn his father’s funeral into an issue and said that this should not even be a concern at this moment. He went on to say that he has lost his father and the world has lost SPB. Charan added that they still need some time to grieve and then get back to their feet. He requested everyone to allow him to do that. The singer’s son also addressed the rumours surrounding the hospital bill payments. He revealed that the entire fiasco is ‘offensive and hurting’ to everyone who is associated with it.

