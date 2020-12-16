Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhoo Looks Stunning In This Picture With Her Daughter

Actor Madhoo has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in movies. She is also quite active on social media as she shares her whereabouts with her fans regularly. Recently, she shared an unseen picture of her with her daughter Amaya on Instagram. Scroll below to see the picture.

Madhoo’s unseen photo

Madhoo took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of her with her daughter Amaya. She uploaded a collage of two pictures, one from when Amaya was a little girl and the other from her grownup phase. In both the pictures, Amaya is standing close to her mother and posing for the camera.

Image courtesy- @madhoo_rockstar Instagram

In the before picture, Amaya appears to be very young and looks absolutely adorable as she is all smiles for the camera. In the after picture, Amaya looks very much like her mother. They have both worn similar sarees and are donning a long bindi on their foreheads. The mother-daughter duo looks gorgeous in the after picture.

Madhoo’s post garnered over a thousand likes and is still counting. Her fans and followers are commenting on the picture as well to express their admiration for the picture. Many fans have called Madhoo’s daughter Amaya to be her ‘carbon copy’. They are also commenting on the post using the red heart emojis. See their reactions here:

Madhoo’s family consists of her husband Anand Shah. The couple tied the knot on February 19, 1999. They have two daughters Amaya and Keia. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Madhoo shares pictures of her family quite frequently on social media. Her pet dog also often makes it to her Instagram feed.

Madhoo’s movies have been widely loved by her fans and audiences. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. Some o her other popular movies are Roja, Ranna, Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram and Tell Me O Kkhuda. She also starred in television serials like Devi, Soundaravalli and Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki. Madhoo is popularly known as the host of the musical show Rangoli which aired on DD National.

