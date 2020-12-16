Kareena Kapoor's Next Guest On 'What Women Want' Is None Other Than YouTuber Carryminati

Soon-to-be mommy Kareena Kapoor has been making headlines as she is currently busy with the shoot of her celebrity talk show 'What Women Want'. After interviewing several celebrities from Bollywood including Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu to name a few, the next guest on Kareena's show is going to be YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati. Earlier today, both Kareena and Ajey took to their Instagram handle to announce the news.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of 'favourite Boys', Fans Delighted To See 'Saif And Sons'

Kareena Kapoor to interview Carryminati on 'What Women Want'

On December 16, 2020, it was revealed that YouTube sensation Carryminati will feature in one of the upcoming episodes of Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want. Owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Kareena has been interviewing her guests virtually on the show. Recently, YouTube released its list of top content creators in 2020 and Carryminati has topped that list in India with a whopping 27.5 million subscribers. After achieving the milestone, Ajey has added yet another feather in his cap as he is the only YouTuber to feature in this season of What Women Want.

Also Read | YouTube India's Trending Videos: Badshah To CarryMinati; Check Out Full List Here

Before Carryminati, Mismatched actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, had appeared on the previous season of the talk show hosted by Kareena Kapoor. The Good Newwz actor took to her Instagram handle today to share a streak of pictures to announce the list of celebrities who will be featuring on her talk show which includes the YouTuber-Gamer. In the picture collage shared by her on Instagram, the 40-year-old flashed her beaming smile at the camera as she flaunted her baby bump in a dark-grey bodycon dress while Ajey posed with a mug in his hand as he sported a printed black and blue shirt which he paired with black pants.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story below:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump In All Its Glory, See Here

Meanwhile, the list of other upcoming guests on What Women Want includes Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, Durgamati actor Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, and the Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi. As of yet, the celebrities who have featured on What Women Want Season 3 include Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Throwback Picture On Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.