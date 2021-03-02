Urvashi Rautela Pays Tribute To Madhubala In 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'; Fans React

The ongoing musical trend in India of recreating old Bollywood classics with modern music continues, as several remakes make their way to the audiences. One of the latest ones out of these remakes is the song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which stars actor and model Urvashi Rautela. Although this is not the first time that she has appeared in a music video, Rautela is seen getting into the shoes of the legendary actor Madhubala in this song. In her latest Instagram post, Urvashi has announced the release of this song, along with opening up about her experience of getting a chance to recreate the spirit of Madhubala.

Urvashi steps into Madhubala’s shoes

Fans from all generations would have heard and seen this song, which became an evergreen classic of Bollywood. The original song was created by another legend, Kishore Kumar, while Madhubala, who he later married, starred in it. The song became an instant hit and is still heard by many Bollywood fans. Urvashi Rautela has made an attempt to recreate Madhubala’s magic in her new music video with the same title. She announced in her post that the song has been released, along with her experience stepping in Madhubala’s shoes.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Is At War With Herself; Shares Picture Quipping Its "mind Vs Heart"

She started her message by saying that Madhubala is a “timeless icon” and that it was a “surreal” experience for her to be in the recreation of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. She also expressed her gratitude for the song having released just a day after her birthday. She further said that this song is their “tribute to Kishore Da and Madhubala ji”. Her fans showered compliments on the music video, expressing how they enjoyed her in the video and praising the track.

Image courtesy: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Announces Release Date Of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Music Video

Urvashi Rautela can be seen recreating similar visuals of the poses and the look of Madhubala in the video. Urvashi has appeared in several music videos, including Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, Ek Diamond Da Haar, Laal Dupatta and others. She has also appeared in a handful of popular films such as Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, Hate Story 4 and more. She will be next seen in Black Rose.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Chops Onions On Her Birthday, Says 'will Make Onions Cry'

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Proving Herself As Versatile Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.