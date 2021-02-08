Urvashi Rautela Reveals How She's Kick-starting Celebrations For Birthday Month

Urvashi Rautela will turn 27 years old on Feb 25, 2021. Ahead of her birthday bash, the actor took to her Instagram handle on Jan 8 and said, "what a way to start my birthday month". Dolled up in a neon green bomber jacket, paired with black denim pants, Urvashi posted skiing pictures from her recent trip to snowy mountains. In the pictures, Rautela posed holding a pair of skiing poles.

Urvashi kick-starts birthday month by skiing on snowy hills

Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she is wearing a green and white Fendi puffer jacket, with a pom-pom winter hat and exaggerated lug sole boots. She is on a vacation right now in Shimla and can be seen skiing. Urvashi is also seen holding skiing poles, looking more than ready to take off.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Urvashi Rautela were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users commented, "@urvashirautela Wow!! U looking gorgeousâ¤ï¸ and so beautiful", while another added, "My favourite heroine". Another fan added, "Beautiful ðŸ¥° Allway Looking so Adorable". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On Urvashi Rautela's birthday in 2020, the actor shared pictures from her birthday bash and thanked all her fans in the caption. She stunned in a pink faux fur outfit and posed with pink colour balloons. Urvashi Rautela accessorised her look with long silver dangles. For her birthday look, the star was styled by Ahmad Couture by Sha Ali Ahmad.

Sharing these pictures on social media, Urvashi Rautela thanked her fans saying, "Thank you so much for all the love pouring in from all around the world". She captioned her post as, "It’s party time cauz its my birthday. Birthdays are incomplete without the ones who love and care for you". Take a look at how Urvashi celebrated her birthday in 2020.

