Usha Mangeshkar's Birthday: Here Are Top Songs Of The Singer To Add To Your Playlist

Usha Mangeshkar, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, Meera Khadikar and Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 85th birthday today, that is on December 15, 2020. She is a playback singer who began her career in 1952 but came in the spotlight with devotional songs in Jai Santoshi Maa in 1975.

Till date, her devotional songs are being played during festive seasons. Not only in Hindi but Usha has also sung songs in different languages such as Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese. On Usha Mangeshkar's birthday, let us revisit her iconic songs.

Usha Mangeshkar's songs to add to your playlist

Usha Mangeshkar brought a wave in Hindi film industry with her iconic song Aplam Chaplam Chaplai Re from the movie Azad (1955). The song was responsible for many dance numbers during the era. Watch the video here:

One of the famous songs that Usha has sung along with her sister Asha, Chhuk Chhuk Chak Chak from Rafoo Chakkar (1975) became a sensational song. With Rishi Kapoor dressed as a woman dancing in the train, the song added a whole different vibe to the whole movie. Listen to the song here:

How can one forget the most iconic song of all the time, O Mungada Mungada from Inkaar (1977), featuring Helen? This is one of Usha Mangeshkar's songs that is still famous and has been labelled evergreen song. Watch the video here to groove along with it:

Moving towards Marathi songs, one of her famous songs Var Dhagala Lagali Kal is still quite popular among the masses. There have been various remixes of the song but this one remains a classic. Listen to the song here:

Usha went on to collaborate with her sister Lata Mangeshkar for the song Tumko Piya Dil Diya from Shikaari (1963). This collaboration proved to be a success for the singers. Watch the video here:

Moving towards mainstream Bollywood, Usha collaborated with other artists. One of her most famous melodious songs is Lag Ja Gale se Ae Tanhai from movie Woh Jo Hasina. The movie featured Mithun Chakraborty and Ranjeeta. Watch her song here:

Being the voice of Bhajans, one can not simply forget her famous devotional song, Main to Aarti Utarun Re from the film Jai Santoshi Maa (1975). This was one of the songs that brought her to the limelight. Till date, her devotional songs are a part of every festive event. Watch the video here :

On the occasion of Usha Mangeskar's birthday, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar sent her wishes. She shared an old video of both of them where they are singing the song, Gore Gore O Baanke Chore. The video is from one of their concerts in Mumbai in 1977. She captioned the video as, “Today is my younger sister Usha Mangeshkar’s birthday. She has been singing since 1952. I extend my heartfelt wishes across to Usha and pray that she lives longer and continues to sing and impress the people with her beautiful voice.”

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe. https://t.co/sVu8Qy8Z2Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

