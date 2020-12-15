Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Usha, Shares Live Performance Video

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar shared beautiful birthday wishes for her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar who ringed in her 85th birthday on December 15. Lata Mangeshkar shared a video of their concert together in Mumbai on March 9, 1997, where the two can be seen singing the iconic old melody Gore Gore O Baanke Chore. The video shows the two synchronizing together while the spectators cheer for the two great singers.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes sister Usha

While captioning the post, Lata Mangeshkar blessed her little sister with happiness and prosperity in life. She also wishes that Usha should utilize her great voice to sing more songs. “Today is my younger sister Usha Mangeshkar’s birthday. She has been singing since 1952. I extend my heartfelt wishes across to Usha and pray that she lives longer and continues to sing and impress the people with her beautiful voice.”

Read: Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pics

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe. https://t.co/sVu8Qy8Z2Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

Usha Mangeshkar came into the spotlight as a playback singer after singing some devotional songs for the low-budget movie Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), which became an all-time blockbuster. She is the youngest child of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. She was nominated for the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer award for her song Main to Aarti in that film. She sang the same songs for that movie's remake in 2006. Her most famous Hindi film duet is Aplam Chaplam Chaplai Re from the movie Azad (1955) with Lata. The song triggered more offers for such dance numbers. Usha’s other well-known duet is O Albele Panchhi from Devdas (1955) with sister Asha Bhonsle and Tum Ko Piya Dil Diya from Shikari (1963) with sister Lata Mangeshkar was the most celebrated songs from the film that was loved and appreciated by her fans to date and maintains great popularity. Both the sister-singers got equal parts in the song.

Usha did perform solo too. The numbers though far and few were memorable. For instance, her first Hindi film song Bhabhi Aayi Bhabhi Aayi from Subah Ka Tara (1954) — was filmed on a child. While it was a great start for Usha, she could not make a mark in A-grade films. She began accepting songs from B-grade movies and got typecast for those films.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On His 8th Death Anniversary

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Remembers P.L Deshpande On His 101 Birth Anniversary, Shares Rare Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.