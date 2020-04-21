What Is The Instagram Album Challenge? Here Are All The Musical Details About This Trend

The latest challenge to go viral on Instagram is the ‘Instagram album challenge’. The challenge is pretty simple and can be expanded further by nominating your friends and family members. The challenge is being loved by Instagram users amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

What is the Instagram album Challenge?

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries across the world. This lockdown has led people to rely heavily on social media to stay connected with their family and friends. Hence to provide further entertainment, people are coming up with numerous social media challenges.

The latest challenge to take social media by storm is the Instagram album challenge. Just like many other challenges, you can either be nominated to participate in this challenge or you can play it independently and nominate people further.

This challenge is all about picking up nine music albums that changed your life. These nine albums can be from various genres and artists. These albums can even be from your childhood. The challenge is meant to show people your musical taste and also explore some new music through other people.

How to do the Instagram album challenge?

Step 1: Take a screenshot of your nine favourite albums or the ones that Changed your life.

Step 2: Download Instagram’s app Layout.

Step 3: Upload the covers of all nine albums on the app.

Step 4: The app will then create a layout for the covers and place them in nine blocks.

Step 5: Make sure you save the created layout.

Step 6: You can upload the layout as your Instagram story or post.

Step 7: Nominate your friends and family members for the challenge.

Step 8: Do not forget to use the hashtag #ninealbumsthatchangedmylife

