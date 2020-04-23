Brooke Bond Taj Mahal To Host Facebook Live Baithaks For Classical Musicians Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, artists who hustled and bustled around the town to deliver the best live experiences have been confirmed to their homes. They have been using this time to perfect their symphonies and are on the constant lookout for opportunities to perform for their audiences. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal has decided to turn the lockdown limitations into a unique opportunity for these Indian classical musicians amid the pandemic. Through this new initiative, classical music enthusiasts will be able to showcase their talent and connect with their audience base from the comfort of their home.

It will be a weekly Facebook Live virtual baithak by Brooke Bond Taj Mahal where upcoming artists will connect with their audiences to celebrate their mutual love for classical music. According to Brooke Bond Taj Mahal, these sessions reinstate the brand’s belief in Indian classical music, while providing young and talented artists with a platform to showcase their work to a large audience just as they would in person.

'Strongest supporters'

The tea brand, owned by Unilever, said that it has has been one of the strongest supporters of Indian classical music and has evolved with the changing times. The Live event will take place on every Sunday on the Facebook page @TajMahalTeaHouse at 10:00am with a line-up of vocalists and instrumentalists who have trained with legendary maestros like Pt. Birju Maharaj ji, Smt. Sitara Devi Ji, Ustad Asad Khan.

The company said that the artist line-up and ragas are carefully curated to match the theme and peaceful vibe of the mornings as there is no better start to a morning than the harmonious sound of soothing tunes. It added that 19 vocalists and instrumentalists have already been a part of these live virtual baithaks and have performed some of the most iconic ragas like Ahir Bhairav, Nat Bhairav, Miya Ki Todi and Bahar among others.

