Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At A Twitter User Who Called Lata Mangeshkar 'overrated'

Deemed as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been trending on Twitter lately after a user called the legendary Bollywood singer 'overrated' and went on a Twitter rant about the same. Thus, hundreds and thousands of fans flocked to the micro-blogging platform to bash the user and praise Mangeshkar's singing abilities. Now, joining the bandwagon is Padma Shri awardee and prolific songster Adnan Sami, who slammed the individual and went on to school her for sharing her opinion without knowing anything.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar & Asha Bhosle Pose In A 'historic' Throwback Pic Feat. Noor Jehan

Adnan Sami responds to the user who calls Lata Mangeshkar 'overrated'

On January 13, 2021, a Twitter thread about Lata Mangeshkar did rounds on the micro-blogging platform as a user tweeted writing, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice". In addition to that, the user went on a rant about how the legendary songstress 'wielded power' and went on to sing 'way beyond her shelf life'. The thread was quick to catch netizens' attention on Twitter and left many offended, including the Lift Karadey crooner Adnan Sami.

Soon after Adnan came across the Twitter thread, he decided to respond to the user by putting forth his advice for her and took a sly dig at her in his tweet. The 49-year-old retweeted the user's tweet and responded writing, "'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'. ...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!".

Also Read | Adnan Sami Gives Witty Comeback To A Fan Who Said, 'You Looked Better Fat'

Check out Adnan Sami's Twitter post below:

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'.

...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

Also Read | Adnan Sami Freshens Pakistan's Memory With Unsparing Tweet To Honour Vijay Diwas

Just before slamming the troll on Twitter, Adnan Sami had taken to his Instagram account to treat fans with an unseen throwback picture of the legendary trio Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Noor Jehan yesterday, i.e. January 14. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the popular Bollywood playback singer wrote, "What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle" with shining heart emoticons. The post shared by him also made rounds on social media as the major throwback photo captures three iconic singers in one frame. The picture gives fans a flashback of a young Lata Mangeshkar posing for the camera with late Noor Jehan and her singer sister Asha Bhosle.

Take a look:

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Pays Respect To Swami Vivekananda On His 158th Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.